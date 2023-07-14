Padres sock four homers, roll past Phillies

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto each hit a two-run homer as the San Diego Padres beat the host Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 on Friday

Gary Sanchez and Manny Machado each added a solo home run for the Padres, who have won three straight and six of the past seven. They won consecutive series against the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Mets before the All-Star break

Advertisement

Xander Bogaerts and Trent Grisham each contributed two hits in the victory.

Padres starter Yu Darvish (6-6) gave up five hits and one run with nine strikeouts and two walks in six innings. Josh Hader recorded the final two outs and earned his 22nd save

Advertisement Advertisement

J.T. Realmuto homered and Alec Bohm had two hits and an RBI for the Phillies, who have dropped three in a row. The Phillies lost their final two games against the Miami Marlins prior to the break

Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) tossed five innings and allowed three hits and three runs. He struck out five and walked one

Advertisement

Soto launched a two-run homer in the top of the ninth for an 8-1 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Realmuto hit a solo home run and Soto committed a fielding error to allow another run to score. The Phillies soon loaded the bases with one out, prompting San Diego to bring in Hader to replace Luis Garcia. Hader struck out Trea Turner and got Nick Castellanos to fly out to shallow right to end the game

Advertisement

The Padres went ahead 3-0 in the third. Gary Sanchez led off with a solo home run to left off Cristopher Sanchez. Grisham walked with one out, and Tatis ripped a 432-feet, two-run shot to left with two outs

Philadelphia's Bryce Harper singled to center to lead off the bottom of the fourth, but Realmuto grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. Bryson Stott followed with a double, and Bohm connected for an RBI double to close the gap to 3-1.

Advertisement

Machado lofted a solo homer to left with two outs in the sixth off Jeff Hoffman for a 4-1 Padres lead

San Diego's Jake Cronenworth doubled to open the seventh against Andrew Vasquez. Gary Sanchez grounded out, advancing Cronenworth to third. Brandon Dixon then blooped an RBI single to center. Grisham doubled, and Ha-Seong Kim added an RBI single for a 6-1 advantage.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media