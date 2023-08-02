Padres use HR parade to blow past Rockies

Gary Sanchez homered twice and finished with three hits, Juan Soto and Ha-Seong Kim also went deep and finished with two hits apiece and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 11-1 in Denver on Wednesday

Fernando Tatis Jr. added a three-run homer, and Xander Bogaerts had three hits for the Padres, who have won five of their last six games

Jurickson Profar and Brenton Doyle doubled, and Ryan McMahon and Michael Toglia each had a single to account for the Rockies' four hits

San Diego's scheduled starter, right-hander Joe Musgrove, was a late scratch due to soreness in his pitching shoulder

Reliever Nick Martinez served as the opener and tossed three shutout innings and fanned three before giving way to Ray Kerr (1-1), who was recalled from Triple-A El Paso earlier Wednesday

The Padres took the lead when Kim led off the game with a home run to left off Kyle Freeland. It was Kim's 15th homer of the season

In the third Kim drew a one-out walk, and after Freeland retired Tatis, Soto crushed a sinker 449 feet into the second deck in right field to make it 3-0. It was Soto's third homer in the last two games and 23rd of the season

Colorado got a run back in the fourth. Kerr walked the first two batters before striking out Brendan Rodgers. He then walked Nolan Jones when he was called for a pitch-clock violation on a 3-2 count, and Elehuris Montero brought home Ezequiel Tovar with a groundout to first

Sanchez restored the three-run lead with a solo homer to center in the sixth inning

Freeland (4-12) allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out six in six innings

Sanchez led off the ninth with his 14th homer of the season. After a double and a walk, Tatis hit his 19th blast of the season to blow open the game. Cronenworth's two-out double brought home Machado to make it 9-1

Sanchez's second hit of the ninth, a two-run single, capped a seven-run inning

--Field Level Medi