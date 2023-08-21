NFL

Panthers agree to terms with veteran CB Troy Hill

By
Field Level Media
Dec 10, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) signals incomplete pass after breaking up a pass play to New England Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd (10) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium.
Image: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms over the weekend with veteran cornerback Troy Hill.

Hill, who turns 32 later this month, started 12 games for the Los Angeles Rams last season.

He previously played for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley.

Hill has 334 tackles and eight interceptions in 97 games (55 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals (2015), Rams (2016-20, 2022) and Cleveland Browns (2021).

Undrafted out of Oregon in 2015, Hill led the NFL with two interceptions returned for touchdowns in 2020.

—Field Level Media