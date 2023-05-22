Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov left the game midway through the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday due to a lower-body injury
The Panthers announced in the second period that Barkov was questionable to return to the game in Sunrise, Fla
Barkov was on the receiving end of a check from Jack Drury and did not play the final seven minutes of the first period. It appeared to be an innocuous-looking hit along the boards, but Barkov left the ice.
Barkov had collected four goals and 12 points in the 14 playoff games heading into the Monday clash.
The Panthers entered the night leading the best-of-seven series 2-0
--Field Level Media