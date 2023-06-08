Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn will miss the rest of organized team activities and next week's minicamp with an injury to his left ankle and foot, the team announced Thursday

The 2021 first-round pick is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp.

Horn, 23, sustained the injury while working out on his own last weekend. He will not require surgery but will be in a walking boot for a few weeks.

Horn, who injured his right foot during his rookie year, recorded four interceptions and 58 tackles in 16 games (all starts) in his first two seasons with the Panthers

--Field Level Media