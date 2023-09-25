NFL

Panthers 'don't know yet' if Bryce Young returns Sunday

By
Field Level Media
Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich said Monday he is unsure of quarterback Bryce Young's status this week.

Young sat out Sunday's 37-27 loss at Seattle with a sprained ankle after Reich said the rookie would be out 1-2 weeks.

Andy Dalton replaced the 2023 No. 1 overall pick and passed for 361 yards and two TDs against the Seahawks.

Young, 22, told Reich on Sunday that his ankle was feeling better, according to NFL Network.

Reich said he was not sure whether Young will be at practice Wednesday when the Panthers (0-3) begin preparing to host the Minnesota Vikings (0-3) this Sunday.

"Don't know. Don't know yet," Reich said. "We'll see how tomorrow goes and then Wednesday. I'll give you an update then. But I know he's done everything possible to try to put himself in position, too."

Young passed for a combined 299 yards with two TDs and two interceptions in losses against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

