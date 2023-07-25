Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen signs 3-year extension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 4, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen (27) carries the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
May 4, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen (27) carries the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during game two of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
Image: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen signed a three-year contract extension on Tuesday that spans through the 2026-27 season

Watch
Saudis willing to pay $1 billion for Kylian Mbappe?
I want to be Kevin 'The Unicorn' Durant | Isaiah Hill's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Friday 11:47AM
Surf Girls Hawai'i on competing against each other
Friday 10:22AM

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Panthers. However, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported the deal is worth $9 million

Advertisement

Luostarinen, 24, has one season remaining on the two-year deal he signed on July 8, 2022. He could have become a restricted free agent after this season.

"Eetu is a dynamic two-way center whose speed and strength allow him to excel on any line," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "His consistency and dependability are a great asset to our forward group, and we are excited about what he can continue to bring to our lineup in the coming seasons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Luostarinen recorded career highs in goals (17), assists (26), points (43) and plus/minus rating (plus-19) in 82 games last season. He also scored the game-winning goal against the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Luostarinen has totaled 78 points (29 goals, 49 assists) in 212 career games with the Carolina Hurricanes and Panthers. He played in eight games with the Hurricanes after they selected him in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft before being traded to Florida as part of the Vincent Trocheck deal on Feb. 24, 2020

--Field Level Media