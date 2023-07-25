Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen signs 3-year extension

Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen signed a three-year contract extension on Tuesday that spans through the 2026-27 season

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Panthers. However, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported the deal is worth $9 million

Luostarinen, 24, has one season remaining on the two-year deal he signed on July 8, 2022. He could have become a restricted free agent after this season.

"Eetu is a dynamic two-way center whose speed and strength allow him to excel on any line," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "His consistency and dependability are a great asset to our forward group, and we are excited about what he can continue to bring to our lineup in the coming seasons.

Luostarinen recorded career highs in goals (17), assists (26), points (43) and plus/minus rating (plus-19) in 82 games last season. He also scored the game-winning goal against the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Luostarinen has totaled 78 points (29 goals, 49 assists) in 212 career games with the Carolina Hurricanes and Panthers. He played in eight games with the Hurricanes after they selected him in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft before being traded to Florida as part of the Vincent Trocheck deal on Feb. 24, 2020

--Field Level Media