NHL

Panthers F Sam Bennett fined $5K for cross-checking

By
Field Level Media
May 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett (9) reacts after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period in game one of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
Image: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL fined Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett $5,000 on Friday for cross-checking Michael Bunting of the Toronto Maple Leafs

The incident occurred in the second period of the Panthers' 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 2 on Thursday

Bunting was hit in the head but remained in the game. Bennett was assessed a two-minute minor penalty.

The fine was the maximum allowable under the collective-bargaining agreement.

Florida swept both games in Toronto to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference second-round series. Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday in Sunrise, Fla.

Bennett, 26, had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 63 games during the regular season. He has four goals and three assists as well as 30 penalty minutes in eight games during the playoffs.

--Field Level Media