NFL

Panthers honoring Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad

By
Field Level Media
Nov 28, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers former defensive end Julius Peppers sits in the stands prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Image: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are welcoming Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad to their Hall of Honor this fall

Peppers is the franchise's career leader in sacks and Muhammad ranks No. 2 in catches, receiving yards and touchdown receptions behind Steve Smith Sr.

They will be inducted at halftime of the Oct. 29 game against the Houston Texans, becoming the eighth and ninth members of the Hall of Honor.

Peppers, 43, was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection who recorded 97 of his 159.5 career sacks with the Panthers (2002-09, 2017-18), who drafted him No. 2 overall in 2002. The defensive end also played for the Chicago Bears (2010-13) and Green Bay Packers (2014-16)

Muhammad, 50, was a two-time Pro Bowl selection who caught 696 passes for 9,255 yards and 50 touchdowns in 155 games (141 starts) with the Panthers (1996-2004, 2008-09), who drafted him in the second round in 1996. The wide receiver also played with the Bears from 2005-07

--Field Level Media