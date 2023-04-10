Panthers host Alabama QB Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is scheduled to visit the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday

Young is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and has met with the Panthers on two previous occasions

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are reportedly the top candidates under consideration for the Panthers, who landed the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears in March

Panthers coach Frank Reich met with Young before Alabama's pro day last month

Young, 21, has met with the Houston Texans, who have the No. 2 pick on a "top 30" visit.

Panthers owner David Tepper was present at Young's pro day workout one day after Carolina sent a posse of personnel to Stroud's workout in Columbus, Ohio

Young completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Carolina parted with quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, who competed for the starting job last summer. Mayfield was released in October.

--Field Level Media