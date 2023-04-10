Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Panthers host Alabama QB Bryce Young

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Bryce Young throws during Pro Day at Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility on the campus of the University of Alabama. Ncaa Football University Of Alabama Pro Day
Mar 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Bryce Young throws during Pro Day at Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility on the campus of the University of Alabama. Ncaa Football University Of Alabama Pro Day
Image: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is scheduled to visit the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday

Watch
Something is wrong with the Knicks | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Hand Gesture Mania | Worst of the Week
Thursday 11:25AM
Which ownership group is best suited to buy the Commanders? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 5:06PM

Young is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and has met with the Panthers on two previous occasions

Advertisement

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are reportedly the top candidates under consideration for the Panthers, who landed the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears in March

Panthers coach Frank Reich met with Young before Alabama's pro day last month

Young, 21, has met with the Houston Texans, who have the No. 2 pick on a "top 30" visit.

Top Image
Tout Image
44% off
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle

Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water

Advertisement
Advertisement

Panthers owner David Tepper was present at Young's pro day workout one day after Carolina sent a posse of personnel to Stroud's workout in Columbus, Ohio

Young completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Advertisement

Carolina parted with quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, who competed for the starting job last summer. Mayfield was released in October.

--Field Level Media