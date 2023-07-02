Panthers ink F Evan Rodrigues to four-year contract

The Florida Panthers signed unrestricted free agent forward Evan Rodrigues to a four-year contract on Sunday

Financial terms were not disclosed for Rodrigues, who played last season with the Colorado Avalanche on a one-year, $2 million deal.

"Rodrigues brings skill and the ability to compete in three zones of the ice," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "A culture fit and someone who adds versatility to our lineup, we can't wait to welcome Evan to the Panthers.

Rodrigues, 29, recorded 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 69 games last season.

Rodrigues has totaled 168 points (69 goals, 99 assists) in 385 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and Avalanche. He joined the Sabres in 2015 after going undrafted following four seasons of college hockey with Boston University.

--Field Level Media