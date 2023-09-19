Panthers LB Shaq Thompson (leg) has surgery, likely out for '23

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson sustained a fractured right fibula in Monday night's loss to the New Orleans Saints and underwent surgery Tuesday morning, coach Frank Reich said.

"He's doing well," Reich told reporters Tuesday, post-surgery. "But he will likely miss the remainder of the season.

"So, tough loss. Obviously, he's a great player. He's our emotional leader. I know the guys will pick it up for him, and I know he's behind us and supporting us every way he can."

The injury occurred before halftime Monday when Saints left tackle Trevor Penning was pushed aside and fell onto the back of Thompson's ankle and leg. Thompson was carted off the field.

Thompson was replaced by Kamu Grugier-Hill, who had six tackles and a sack.

Thompson, 29, was the No. 25 overall pick by the Panthers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 119 games (108 starts) and tallied 717 tackles and 12 sacks. He's added three interceptions, 26 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one touchdown.

—Field Level Media