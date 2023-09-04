Panthers place Marquis Haynes Sr. (back) on IR

The Carolina Panthers placed reserve pass rusher Marquis Haynes Sr. on injured reserve Monday with a back injury.

Haynes will have to miss at least four games.

Haynes, 29, is entering his sixth season — third different coaching staff — in Carolina. He has 13 sacks in 64 games (one start) since being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

The Panthers open the season at Atlanta on Sunday.

