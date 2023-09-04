NFL

Panthers place Marquis Haynes Sr. (back) on IR

Jul 31, 2023; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (98) rides up to the practice field during training camp at Wofford College.
Image: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers placed reserve pass rusher Marquis Haynes Sr. on injured reserve Monday with a back injury.

Haynes will have to miss at least four games.

Haynes, 29, is entering his sixth season — third different coaching staff — in Carolina. He has 13 sacks in 64 games (one start) since being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

The Panthers open the season at Atlanta on Sunday.

—Field Level Media

