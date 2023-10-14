NFL

Panthers place TE Ian Thomas (calf) on injured reserve

Sep 18, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Image: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers placed tight end Ian Thomas on injured reserve Saturday because of a calf injury. He will miss a minimum of four weeks.

Thomas was not listed on the team's injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but his status was changed to questionable on Friday for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

In a corresponding move, the Panthers (0-5) activated tight end Stephen Sullivan (hip) from injured reserve.

Thomas, 27, has played in all five games for Carolina this season with two starts. Mainly a blocking tight end, he has two receptions for 36 yards in 87 offensive snaps. A fourth-round selection by Carolina in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Indiana, Thomas has played in 87 games (49 starts) with 113 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

Sulivan, 26, began the season on injured reserve. Drafted in the seventh round by Seattle in 2020 out of LSU, he played in one game for the Seahawks that season. He joined Carolina in 2021 and has two career receptions for 46 yards.

