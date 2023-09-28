Panthers QB Bryce Young energized, ready to play Sunday

Bryce Young didn't just participate in Wednesday's workout, he delivered his best practice of the year, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said.

"Yesterday, I told him, was probably his best day. The energy, enthusiasm, stepping into a huddle, calling the plays with conviction, coaching those guys up from a receiver standpoint, the O-line up front," Brown said Thursday, elaborating on his declaration. "Just kind of being the maestro, if you will, when it comes to the offense."

Young said he won't have any issues returning to the starting lineup on Sunday.

Young, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, watched Andy Dalton run the show in a loss at Seattle. Young went 0-2 in the first two games of the season and was out against the Seahawks due to a sprained ankle.

Young has completed 42 of 71 pass attempts for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions with the Panthers.

He said a different perspective, that of an observer watching the veteran Dalton interact and energize the offense, gave him a big boost.

"We talked about increasing our energy and tempo,'' Young said. "I definitely did take that to heart."

Young said he couldn't recall if he'd played on a team that lost three consecutive games before. He posted a 24-3 record as the starting quarterback at Alabama.

This week, the Panthers (0-3) play the winless Vikings (0-3).

"You have to process it and understand it for what it is,'' Young said. "Of course, it's not the start we wanted, but nothing is going to change that."

—Field Level Media