NFL

Panthers RB Miles Sanders out with groin injury

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 14, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) during a run drill during the Carolina Panthers minicamp.
Jun 14, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) during a run drill during the Carolina Panthers minicamp.
Image: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

As the Carolina Panthers shift gears and end training camp, running back Miles Sanders remains idle due to a groin injury

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
August 3, 2023
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
August 3, 2023

Carolina canceled its final training camp practice due to inclement weather Thursday and head coach Frank Reich said Sanders would be the only player unavailable Saturday night when the host Panthers kick off the preseason schedule against the New York Jets

Advertisement

The Panthers are packing up at Wofford College and will resume preparation for the regular season at the team facility in Charlotte

Sanders sat out practice last Saturday with a "minor" leg injury and tweaked his groin in Wednesday's joint workout with the Jets, Reich said

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sanders, 26, joined the Panthers as a free agent in March after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. His deal will reportedly pay $26 million over four years, with $13 million guaranteed

He rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns -- both career highs -- in 17 games (15 starts) with the Eagles last season, his fourth in Philadelphia

In 57 career games (49 starts) with the Eagles, Sanders has amassed 3,708 yards on the ground to go along with 20 TDs. He also has 124 receptions for 942 yards and three scores

--Field Level Medi