NFL

Panthers RB Miles Sanders (shoulder) ruled out vs. Dolphins

By
Field Level Media
Sep 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders (6) stiff-arms away from a tackle attempt by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Image: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders and safety Xavier Woods have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Miami Dolphins.

Chuba Hubbard likely will receive the bulk of the workload in the absence of Sanders, who did not participate in practice this week due to a shoulder injury. Head coach Frank Reich said Friday that Sanders isn't expected to be sidelined long-term for the winless Panthers (0-5).

Signed to a four-year, $25.4 million contract in the offseason, Sanders leads the team in carries (61) and rushing yards (190) and has the team's lone rushing touchdown. Hubbard has rushed 35 times for 154 yards.

Like Sanders, Woods did not practice all week due to his hamstring injury. The Panthers will be without Woods and fellow safety Vonn Bell (quad), who was limited on Thursday before failing to participate in practice on Friday.

Reich said defensive back Matthias Farley will be added from the practice squad and expected to start on Sunday.

Linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) and defensive tackle Derrick Brown (ankle/knee) are both listed as questionable. Burns was a full participant in practice on Friday, while Brown was limited.

Guards Chandler Zavala (neck) and Austin Corbett (knee) and tight end Giovanni Ricci (shoulder) also are out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins (4-1).

—Field Level Media