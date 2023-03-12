Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Panthers rework LB Shaq Thompson's contract

By
Field Level Media
Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) takes the field during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) takes the field during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium.
Image: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson signed a two-year contract to reduce his $24.5 million salary cap hit for 2023 and avoid being released.

Thompson's deal was announced by the Panthers on Saturday, one day after reportedly acquiring the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft from the Chicago Bears. Carolina did not disclose terms of the deal. But the Panthers will unload wide receiver DJ Moore in that swap with the Bears, which also helped to reset their cap situation. Moore is owed over $20 million for each of the next three seasons.

Thompson, 28, was a first-round pick in 2015 and part of a fearsome linebacker corps along with Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis.

Coming off of his fourth consecutive 100-tackle season, Thompson is set for a position switch. The Panthers are moving to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Ejiro Evero.

"Those are all questions that are above my pay grade, but if you talk about the player, that's definitely a player I really admire, and I think he's a heck of a player," Evero said of Thompson's fit in the 304. "Definitely would love to coach him. (He fits) very well. He's an inside backer, a three-down player. He's a guy that can play the run game. He's good in zone coverage, can see the quarterback, can match running backs; he fits just right."

--Field Level Media

