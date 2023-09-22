NFL

Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young (ankle) out 1-2 weeks

By
Field Level Media
Jul 31, 2023; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) chat during warm ups during training camp at Wofford College.
Image: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is expected to miss one to two games with an ankle injury, coach Frank Reich said Friday.

Young, the top overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, officially was ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Seattle Seahawks (1-1). Veteran Andy Dalton, 35, will be under center for the Panthers (0-2).

Jake Luton, who was signed to the practice squad, will serve as the backup quarterback to Dalton in Seattle.

Young had his ankle checked out after the Monday night home loss to the New Orleans Saints and missed the Wednesday walkthrough. He was held out of the team's first full practice of the week Thursday, and again on Friday.

Reich expressed optimism that Young could return to action versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 1.

"I think there is a possibility that he plays next week, but I tend to be too optimistic in these situations," Reich said.

Young, 22, has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions.

Dalton completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games last season with the Saints.

On Friday, linebackers Brian Burns (ankle) and Justin Houston (calf) joined running back Mile Sanders (pectoral) in turning in limiting practices. Houston was listed as questionable to face the Seahawks.

