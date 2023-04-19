Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Panthers score 4 in 3rd period to even series with Bruins

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) makes a save on Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) on a shorthanded breakaway during the first period of game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden.
Apr 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) makes a save on Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) on a shorthanded breakaway during the first period of game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden.
Image: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Montour scored twice as a four-goal third period led the visiting Florida Panthers past the Boston Bruins 6-3 in Wednesday's Game 2 of their Eastern Conference opening-round playoff series

Watch
Does Jalen Hurts' contract help or hurt Lamar Jackson? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Domantas Sabonis at fault for the Draymond stomp? | Agree to Disagree
11 hours ago
Echo Kellum's mixed feelings on Chicago Bears owners & new stadium
Yesterday

Montour is the first defenseman in Panthers history to record a multi-goal game in the postseason

Advertisement

Sam Bennett opened the scoring in his first game since March 20 (groin), while Eric Staal, Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen also found the net for Florida.

Matthew Tkachuk and Nick Cousins had two assists apiece and Alex Lyon made 34 saves to help the Panthers even the best-of-7 series

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
42% Off
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Listen up
These are some of the best earbuds Samsung users can get and feature active noise cancelling, incredible sound quality, and a long-lasting fast-charging battery.

Advertisement

Brad Marchand, Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall scored for Boston, which won the Presidents' Trophy.

The Bruins' Linus Ullmark stopped 24 shots in his second consecutive start

Boston had a 37-31 shot advantage.

In a game that featured 60 combined hits and 70 penalty minutes, Boston went 1-for-4 on the power play and Florida 0-for-3.

Advertisement

Montour gave the Panthers their third lead of the game only 22 seconds into the final period, putting home a long-range shot with Aleksander Barkov screening in front

The edge reached two for the first time at the 7:00 mark when Verhaeghe sent Tkachuk's feed from low on the left circle into the top of the net.

Advertisement

Montour continued the Panthers' onslaught as his drive from the blue line sailed past Ullmark at 12:30

Luostarinen added an empty-net strike with 2:25 left before Hall got Boston a goal back with 70 seconds remaining.

Advertisement

Florida played with its first lead of the series 1:42 into the second. A Brandon Carlo turnover led to Tkachuk feeding Bennett, who was free in the slot and sent a shot from in tight through Ullmark's five-hole.

The Bruins looked to get a spark from a Marchand short-handed goal at 12:13. He intercepted the puck from Anthony Duclair and snapped a straight-on shot over Lyon's glove for his second goal in as many games

Advertisement

Marchand's run of 12 straight regular seasons with at least one short-handed goal had been broken in 2022-23.

It was a 1-1 game for only 2:05 as Staal put the Panthers back ahead by depositing home a feed from Nick Cousins from the high slot at 14:18

Advertisement

With 2:59 left in the second, Bertuzzi deflected Pavel Zacha's one-timer home from the net front for a game-tying goal on the power play.

--Field Level Media