Panthers score 4 in 3rd period to even series with Bruins

Brandon Montour scored twice as a four-goal third period led the visiting Florida Panthers past the Boston Bruins 6-3 in Wednesday's Game 2 of their Eastern Conference opening-round playoff series

Montour is the first defenseman in Panthers history to record a multi-goal game in the postseason

Sam Bennett opened the scoring in his first game since March 20 (groin), while Eric Staal, Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen also found the net for Florida.

Matthew Tkachuk and Nick Cousins had two assists apiece and Alex Lyon made 34 saves to help the Panthers even the best-of-7 series

Brad Marchand, Tyler Bertuzzi and Taylor Hall scored for Boston, which won the Presidents' Trophy.

The Bruins' Linus Ullmark stopped 24 shots in his second consecutive start

Boston had a 37-31 shot advantage.

In a game that featured 60 combined hits and 70 penalty minutes, Boston went 1-for-4 on the power play and Florida 0-for-3.

Montour gave the Panthers their third lead of the game only 22 seconds into the final period, putting home a long-range shot with Aleksander Barkov screening in front

The edge reached two for the first time at the 7:00 mark when Verhaeghe sent Tkachuk's feed from low on the left circle into the top of the net.

Montour continued the Panthers' onslaught as his drive from the blue line sailed past Ullmark at 12:30

Luostarinen added an empty-net strike with 2:25 left before Hall got Boston a goal back with 70 seconds remaining.

Florida played with its first lead of the series 1:42 into the second. A Brandon Carlo turnover led to Tkachuk feeding Bennett, who was free in the slot and sent a shot from in tight through Ullmark's five-hole.

The Bruins looked to get a spark from a Marchand short-handed goal at 12:13. He intercepted the puck from Anthony Duclair and snapped a straight-on shot over Lyon's glove for his second goal in as many games

Marchand's run of 12 straight regular seasons with at least one short-handed goal had been broken in 2022-23.

It was a 1-1 game for only 2:05 as Staal put the Panthers back ahead by depositing home a feed from Nick Cousins from the high slot at 14:18

With 2:59 left in the second, Bertuzzi deflected Pavel Zacha's one-timer home from the net front for a game-tying goal on the power play.

