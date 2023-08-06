Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Panthers sign veteran OLB Justin Houston

By
Field Level Media
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston (50) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers signed outside linebacker and pass-rush specialist Justin Houston on Sunday

The team did not reveal contract terms, but multiple reports said it was a one-year agreement

Houston, 34, was seeking a new home after racking up 9.5 sacks in 14 games (one start) for the Baltimore Ravens last season

Houston went to four straight Pro Bowls early in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, who picked him in the third round of the 2011 draft

In 12 NFL seasons with the Chiefs (2011-18), Indianapolis Colts (2019-20) and Ravens (2021-22), Houston has recorded 111.5 sacks, 506 tackles (404 solo), five interceptions, 19 forced fumbles and 14 fumble recoveries across 163 games (144 starts)

Houston reunites with Frank Reich, who was his head coach with the Colts in 2019 and 2020. Reich is entering his first season in charge of a rebuilding Panthers squad that will start No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young at quarterback

Houston could play opposite edge rusher Brian Burns, who had 12.5 sacks last season and has made two straight Pro Bowls

--Field Level Media