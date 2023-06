Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk left Game 3 midway through the first period of the Stanley Cup Final clash against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla

Tkachuk was on the receiving end of a clean, open-ice shoulder-to-shoulder check from Keegan Kolesar of the Golden Knights with 5:56 left in the period.

Despite stumbling as he tried to get to his feet, Tkachuk went to the bench. He was on the ice for a power-play shift soon afterward. However, he went to the dressing room afterwards.

Tkachuk has collected 10 goals and 22 points in 19 playoff games.

Vegas held a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

