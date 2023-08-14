Panthers WR Terrace Marshall leaves practice on cart

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall departed practice early on a golf cart Monday.

He exited with a member of the training staff, but it was not immediately clear what happened.

Marshall, 23, caught 28 passes for 490 yards and a touchdown in 14 games (nine starts) last season.

The 2021 second-round draft pick has 45 receptions for 628 yards in 27 career games (12 starts).

—Field Level Media