NFL

Panthers WR Terrace Marshall leaves practice on cart

By
Field Level Media
Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) runs on to the field at Bank of America Stadium.
Image: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall departed practice early on a golf cart Monday.

He exited with a member of the training staff, but it was not immediately clear what happened.

Marshall, 23, caught 28 passes for 490 yards and a touchdown in 14 games (nine starts) last season.

The 2021 second-round draft pick has 45 receptions for 628 yards in 27 career games (12 starts).

—Field Level Media