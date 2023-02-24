Pascal Siakam's big 3rd quarter propels Raptors past Pelicans

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Pascal Siakam scored 17 of his 26 points in the third quarter and the Toronto Raptors held on to defeat the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday night.

Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and a career-best 18 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won three in a row.

The Raptors had O.G. Anunoby back from a wrist injury, and he scored 12 points. Toronto was without Fred VanVleet (personal).

Scottie Barnes scored 18 points for the Raptors, who have won six of seven. Gary Trent Jr. also contributed 18 points, including a key late 3-pointer.

Brandon Ingram had 36 points for the Pelicans, who lost for the third time in four games. CJ McCollum added 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Josh Richardson scored 11 points.

Toronto took a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter.

McCollum's jumper cut the lead to eight points with 8:35 remaining in the fourth. After Siakam made a layup, Ingram hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to seven, Valanciunas made one of two free throws with 6:49 left to reduce the margin to six. Poeltl's rebound and layup put Toronto ahead by 11 with 5:10 remaining.

Ingram's 3-pointer cut the lead to five with 1:51 remaining. Ingram's six-footer trimmed the lead to three with 1:13 left. Poeltl made one of two free throws before Ingram's jumper cut the margin to two. Trent hit a 3-pointer with 13.2 seconds to go,

Toronto led 23-19 after one quarter.

The Raptors led by 12 points after Trent made a 3-pointer with 6:34 remaining in the second quarter. McCollum's 3-pointer trimmed the margin to six with 33.7 seconds left. Toronto led 54-45 at halftime.

Ingram made a jumper to cut the lead to four with 9:06 to play in the third quarter. Toronto answered with a 6-0 spurt capped by Trent's layup off Poeltl's steal with 8:01 remaining. Siakam's two free throws stretched the margin to 15 points with 5:52 to go in the third quarter. The Pelicans used a 7-0 burst to cut the lead to eight with 2:49 left in the third. The Raptors responded with seven straight points. Toronto led 92-77 after three quarters.

--Field Level Media