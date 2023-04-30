Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Patient Dodgers dump Cardinals for 3-game sweep

By
Field Level Media
Apr 30, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

David Peralta drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep

Jayson Heyward reached base three times and scored twice for the Dodgers, who drew eight walks in the game

Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (1-3) allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in winning his first decision with Los Angeles. Evan Phillips closed out the ninth inning to earn his third save

Starting pitcher Jake Woodford allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings for the Cardinals, who finished 2-8 on their 10-game West Coast road trip

Reliever Zack Thompson (1-2) allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while retiring just two batters.

The Cardinals broke out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Willson Contreras hit a one-out single and moved to third on Alec Burleson's double. Dylan Carlson followed with a sacrifice fly, then Brendan Donovan hit an RBI single

The Dodgers got one run back in the bottom of the inning. Heyward hit a double, took third on a groundout, and scored on Miguel Vargas' grounder

Woodford walked Heyward and James Outman to start the fourth inning and both men scored. Vargas advanced them with hard smash to first base, then Peralta hit a run-scoring groundout and Chris Taylor followed with an RBI double to put the Dodgers up 3-2

The Cardinals tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning on Tommy Edman's double and Lars Nootbaar's single

After Will Smith hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the inning, Thompson walked Max Muncy and Heyward. After Outman struck out, Drew VerHagen relieved Thompson and threw a wild pitch to put the Dodgers up 4-3

Vargas walked to reload the bases and Peralta's run-scoring forceout grounder made it 5-3.

The Dodgers expanded their lead to 6-3 in eighth inning. Taylor hit a one-out single, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman drew walks -- Freeman intentionally -- and Smith hit a sacrifice fly

--Field Level Media