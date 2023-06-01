Free agent forward Patrick Kane will be shelved 4-to-6 months after undergoing a hip resurfacing procedure, his agent said Thursday.

Pat Brisson told reporters that Kane had the surgery Thursday and that the 34-year-old still "wants to play for a long time."

Advertisement

Kane played out the final 19 games of an eight-year, $84 million deal with the New York Rangers last season. The Rangers acquired Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 28. Kane had played all 1,161 games in a Blackhawks sweater prior to the trade

Kane tallied 12 points for the Rangers and just 57 overall, his lowest output since 2012-13. Kane is a nine-time All-Star and three-time Stanley Cup winner, all with the Blackhawks, who selected him No. 1 overall in the 2007 draft

Advertisement Advertisement

Kane has also won the Calder, Smythe, Hart, Pearson and Ross trophies in his career. He won the Hart as MVP of the 2015-16 season.

He has 1,237 points (451 goals, 786 assists) in his 16-year career.

Hip resurfacing is an alternative to hip replacement. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, "the femoral head is not removed, but is instead trimmed and capped with a smooth metal covering" in hip resurfacing.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media