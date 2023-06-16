Brandon Drury doubled and drove in a pair of runs as the Los Angeles Angels beat the host Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Friday night

The Royals' 10-game losing streak is their longest since dropping 11 straight May 2-13, 2021. The Angels have won 10 of 12

The Angels got a first-inning run on Drury's one-out single to center, scoring Shohei Ohtani, who doubled

Ohtani extended his hitting streak to a season-best 13 games, batting .479 (23-for-48) in that span. He saw just four strikes in his first four plate appearances, including twice being walked on four pitches.

Drury's sixth-inning double scored Mike Trout for a 2-0 lead. Kansas City starter Brady Singer (4-6) then got the first two outs of the inning, but was pulled. In 5 1/3 innings, he allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks, with five strikeouts.

Matt Thaiss drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning to provide an insurance.

Patrick Sandoval (4-6) scattered four singles over seven shutout innings, walking four and striking out six to snap a personal five-game losing streak. It was his longest shutout stint since a complete game shutout last Aug. 19 at Detroit.

Sandoval surrendered a pair of singles to start the first inning and worked through traffic each of the first six innings. The Royals generated nine baserunners against Sandoval but stranded seven, going hitless in five at-bats with runners in scoring position, including a pair of double-play grounders

Rookie Sam Bachman earned his first major league save with a pair of hitless innings, striking out two. In seven appearances this season, he has a 0.90 ERA in 12 innings.

Mickey Moniak and Hunter Renfroe each doubled and had a pair of hits.

Edward Olivares had one of Kansas City's four singles, extending his hitting streak to six games.

The Royals were hitless after the fourth inning and fell to 18-51, their worst record in franchise history after 69 games

--Field Level Media