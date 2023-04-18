Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Patrick Wisdom rips 2 HRs as Cubs blow by A's

By
Field Level Media
Apr 17, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) and Chicago Cubs first base coach Mike Napoli (55) celebrate at first base against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum.
Image: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Wisdom went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs and Cody Bellinger went 5-for-5 with a double and a run as the visiting Chicago Cubs pounded out 20 hits in a 10-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night

Wisdom became the first Cub to homer in four straight games -- all on the road -- since Fred McGriff did so in September of 2001 and also moved into a tie for the major league home run lead with Pete Alonso of the Mets. Both Wisdom and Alonso have gone deep eight times.

The five-hit game was the first of Bellinger's career and also extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Ian Happ went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Nico Hoerner went 2-for-5 with three runs, a stolen base and an RBI and Seiya Suzuki added three hits for Chicago, which won for the fifth time in seven games.

Hayden Wesneski (1-0) picked up the win, allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. He struck out seven and retired 17 of the last 18 batters he faced, including 15 in a row at one point.

Kyle Muller (0-1) took the loss for Oakland, which dropped its fifth straight game. Muller allowed six runs on 13 hits over four-plus innings while walking two and striking out three. Esteury Ruiz had two hits for the A's.

Oakland took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Ruiz led off with a single, went to third on a single by Ryan Noda and scored on a fielder's choice by Aledmys Diaz.

Chicago tied it in the second when Wisdom lined a 428-foot home run into the bleachers in left center, and then took a 2-1 lead an inning later on an RBI single by Suzuki.

The Cubs sent nine batters to the plate while extending the lead to 6-1 in the fourth, which was highlighted by a line-drive double off by wall in center by Bellinger, RBI singles by Yan Gomes and Hoerner and a two-run single by Happ

Chicago then broke the game open with a four-run eighth, which featured Wisdom's second homer of the night and fifth in four games, a 412-foot three-run blast to center.

--Field Level Media