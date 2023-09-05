Patriots CB Jack Jones has weapons charge dropped

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones agreed to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service on Tuesday in exchange for prosecutors dropping weapons charges levied against him in June.

Jones was arrested at Boston's Logan International Airport after two firearms were found in his carry-on luggage.

Massachusetts State Police charged Jones with two counts apiece of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

MassLive obtained a court document in which the Suffolk County (Mass.) District Attorney said, "it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident."

The DA also pointed to an exemption that allows for "any resident of the commonwealth returning after having been absent from the commonwealth for not less than 180 consecutive days or any new resident moving into the commonwealth" to be without a firearm identification card.

Jones, 25, may still receive discipline from the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy, so it's unknown whether he will play in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jones appeared in 13 games (two starts) as a rookie last season and had 30 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

