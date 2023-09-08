NFL

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson not spotted at practice

Jul 26, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) makes his way to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Image: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was among three New England Patriots players not spotted at practice on Friday during the portion open to the media.

Cornerback Jack Jones and backup quarterback Matt Corral were the other players missing from the session.

The Patriots will reveal their practice/injury report later on Friday. The team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles in its season opener on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Stevenson, 25, led New England in carries (210), rushing yards (1,040) and rushing touchdowns (five) in 17 games last season.

Offseason acquisition Ezekiel Elliott would be in line for additional work should Stevenson be unable to play on Sunday. Elliott, a two-time rushing champion, rushed for a career-low 876 yards and 3.8 yards per carry in 2022 in 15 games (14 starts) with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones sustained a hamstring injury on Wednesday and missed Thursday's practice.

Corral, who missed his first practice of the week, is the only other quarterback on the roster outside of starter Mac Jones. Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and undrafted Malik Cunningham are on the practice squad.

—Field Level Media