The New England Patriots waived offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste on Thursday
The move clears $2.743 million in cap space for 2023, according to Spotrac.
His release also means that none of New England's 10 draft picks from 2019 remain on the roster.
A third-round selection in that class, Cajuste started three of his 10 games during the 2022 season.
Cajuste, 27, missed 2019 and 2020 due to injuries and has played in only 17 games (five starts).
--Field Level Media