Send us a tip!

NFL

Patriots sign first- and second-round picks

By
Field Level Media
Jun 12, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (50) pulls a sled at the Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium.
Image: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez and edge rusher Keion White signed their rookie contracts with the New England Patriots on Friday, getting their top two draft picks in the door before the official start of training camp

Gonzalez was drafted 17th overall after the Patriots moved down in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers from No. 14. The Oregon product was the third cornerback selected in the first round

"I'm glad Gonzo was there," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of the selection. "I think when you just go and look for one guy and then he's not there, there's other players in the draft that can help us, as well. But he's been great to work with, and I look forward to getting him ready to go for training camp.

White, the 46th pick in the draft, had 7.5 sacks at Georgia Tech in 2022 and previously played at Old Dominion.

--Field Level Media