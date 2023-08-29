NFL

Patriots waive QB Bailey Zappe

By
Field Level Media
New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) throws a pass during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
The New England Patriots have only one quarterback, Mac Jones, on their roster after cutting Bailey Zappe and rookie Malik Cunningham Tuesday on the heels of Monday's decision to release Trace McSorley.

Zappe, who started two games last season, had a relatively ineffective 2023 preseason. He finished the team's final tune-up game against Tennessee going 8-for-15 for 57 yards and suffering four sacks.

Zappe, 24, was a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky by New England in the 2022 draft and appeared in four games last season, connecting on 65 of his 92 pass attempts for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

As a starter, he went 17-for-21 for 188 yards in a 29-0 home victory over the Detroit Lions and 24-for-34 for 309 yards with two touchdowns in a 38-15 win at Cleveland.

Cunningham, undrafted out of Louisville, and Zappe are candidates to join the Patriots' practice squad.

—Field Level Media