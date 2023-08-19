NFL

Pats-Packers suspended after Isaiah Bolden stretchered off

Aug 19, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Teammates look on as New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden (7) is taken off the field on a stretcher after a fourth quarter injury against the Green Bay Packers during their preseason football game at Lambeau Field. The game was suspended in the fourth quarter after the injury.
Saturday night's preseason game between New England and host Green Bay Packers was suspended in the fourth quarter after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was stretchered off the field after a collision.

Bolden was injured by a teammate. Calvin Munson inadvertently hit Bolden in the head while tackling Packers receiver Malik Heath.

After Bolden left the field, the teams decided to suspend the game with 10:49 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Patriots were leading the game, 21-17.

The team said Bolden had feeling in "all his extremities," adding he would be taken to a local hospital for "tests and observation."

Bolden is a seventh-round draft pick out of Jackson State.

Bailey Zappe completed 10 of 22 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Pats. He also rushed for a score.

Jordan Love threw for 84 yards and a touchdown for the Packers. Sean Clifford threw for 137 yards after replacing Love.

—Field Level Media