MLB

Paul Blackburn, A's blank Cardinals

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 16, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium.
Aug 16, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium.
Image: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Blackburn threw seven scoreless innings as the visiting Oakland Athletics blanked the St. Louis Cardinals 8-0 on Wednesday.

Watch
Being a famous offensive lineman | Michael Oher
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
'I was already a success story' says Michael Oher
Monday 4:57PM
Surf Girls Hawai'i star says she has something called 'duck syndrome'
August 7, 2023

Blackburn (3-3) held the Cardinals to six hits and a walk while striking out eight batters. Austin Pruitt pitched the last two innings to complete the shutout.

Advertisement

Zack Gelof and Jordan Diaz each drove in two runs for the A's, who snapped a five-game losing streak. Gelof went 4-for-5 with a stolen base and Diaz reached base three times.

Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (2-5) allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. He fanned five.

Advertisement
Advertisement

St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar exited in the sixth inning with a lower abdomen contusion. Nootbaar was injured after fouling a ball off himself in the fifth.

Cardinals infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman departed in the eighth inning with a right calf contusion. He was also injured by a foul ball during a fifth-inning at-bat.

The A's jumped out to a 4-0 lead as Liberatore needed 35 pitches to get through the first inning.

Gelof hit a double, stole third base and scored on Carlos Perez's single. Diaz added a two-run double and Shea Langeliers capped the rally with an RBI single.

Advertisement

Blackburn dodged trouble in the second inning. Alec Burleson hit a double and moved to third on Jordan Walker's single. Andrew Knizner drew a one-out walk to load the bases.

But Blackburn struck out Taylor Motter and got Edman to ground out.

The Athletics pushed their lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning. Nick Allen hit a single and was thrown out trying to score on Esteury Ruiz's double, but Gelof followed with an RBI single.

Advertisement

Brent Rooker reached on Walker's three-base error to open the fifth inning. Diaz drew a one-out walk, ending Liberatore's night. Seth Brown greeted reliever Casey Lawrence with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.

The A's made it 7-0 in the sixth inning. Ruiz drew a walk, stole second and scored on Gelof's RBI double.

Advertisement

Tyler Soderstrom's homer in the ninth pushed Oakland's lead to 8-0.

—Field Level Media