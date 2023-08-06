Penguins acquire Erik Karlsson from Sharks in 3-team trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired three-time Norris Trophy recipient Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks on Sunday as part of a three-team trade with the Montreal Canadiens

The Sharks will retain $1.5 million of the $11.5 million annual salary for Karlsson, the 2012, 2015 and current Norris Trophy winner. The award is presented annually to the NHL defenseman demonstrating the greatest all-round ability

Karlsson's contract runs through the 2026-27 season

As part of the trade, San Jose acquired forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta from the Penguins as well as their first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Sharks also acquired forward Mike Hoffman from Montreal

Pittsburgh picked up Rem Pitlick from the Canadiens, fellow forward Dillon Hamaliuk from the Sharks and San Jose's third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft

The Canadiens acquired goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Nathan Legare from the Penguins as well as their second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft

Karlsson, 33, became the sixth different defenseman in NHL history to record 100 points in a season in 2022-23. His 25 goals, 76 assists and 101 points led all blueliners, and he was the first 100-point defenseman since Brian Leetch in the 1991-92 season

"While it is always difficult to trade a player of the caliber of Erik Karlsson, this trade accomplishes several goals for our franchise," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. "It adds two forwards to our roster who have proven ability to produce offensively at the NHL level, and solidifies our NHL defense corps. Additionally, acquiring another first round pick gives us the opportunity to continue fortifying our development system with high-end prospects and provides us some financial flexibility to add players as we see fit in the future.

Karlsson has totaled 761 points (178 goals, 583 assists) in 920 career games with the Ottawa Senators (2009-18) and Sharks (2018-23)

In June, he said he'd welcome a trade to a Stanley Cup contender

"I've played with too many guys throughout my career that are amazing players and should be winners and should have won that never did," Karlsson said at the 2023 NHL Awards media day. "I don't want to be that guy. I want to win.

Granlund, 31, recorded 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists) in 79 games last season split between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh. He has totaled 484 points (145 goals, 339 assists) with the Minnesota Wild (2012-19), Predators (2019-23) and Penguins

Rutta, 32, had nine points (three goals, six assists) and a plus-3 rating in 56 games last season with the Penguins

Hoffman, 33, collected 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 67 games last season with the Canadiens

Pitlick, 26, had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 46 games last season with Montreal

Hamaliuk, 22, totaled seven points (four goals, three assists) in six games last season with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL

DeSmith, 31, posted a 15-16-4 record with a 3.17 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 38 games (33 starts) last season with Pittsburgh

Petry, 35, totaled 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) in 61 games last season with the Penguins

Legare, a 22-year-old Montreal native, had 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 68 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League

