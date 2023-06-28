Penguins acquire F Reilly Smith from Vegas

The Stanley Cup winning Vegas Golden Knights traded forward Reilly Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 draft on Wednesday

Both teams announced the trade.

Smith, 32, helped the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup, scoring four goals with 10 assists in 22 playoff games, including three points in the final vs. Florida. He tallied 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists) in 78 games during the regular season

Smith was an original member of the expansion Golden Knights and just completed his sixth season in Vegas

The draft pick coming from Pittsburgh originally belonged to Vegas. The Knights sent it to the Penguins in March in the Teddy Blueger trade

Smith has 473 points (200 goals, 273 assists) in 764 career games with four teams, beginning with Dallas from 2011-13. The Sharks drafted him in the third round of the 2009 draft.

--Field Level Media