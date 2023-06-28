Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Penguins acquire F Reilly Smith from Vegas

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jun 13, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith (19) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game five of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.
Jun 13, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith (19) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game five of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanley Cup winning Vegas Golden Knights traded forward Reilly Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 draft on Wednesday

Watch
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Yankees best player this month is who?!
Yesterday
Which top 5 draft pick is most likely to be a bust? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Both teams announced the trade.

Smith, 32, helped the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup, scoring four goals with 10 assists in 22 playoff games, including three points in the final vs. Florida. He tallied 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists) in 78 games during the regular season

Advertisement

Smith was an original member of the expansion Golden Knights and just completed his sixth season in Vegas

The draft pick coming from Pittsburgh originally belonged to Vegas. The Knights sent it to the Penguins in March in the Teddy Blueger trade

Advertisement
Advertisement

Smith has 473 points (200 goals, 273 assists) in 764 career games with four teams, beginning with Dallas from 2011-13. The Sharks drafted him in the third round of the 2009 draft.

--Field Level Media