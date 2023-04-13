Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Penguins end season with OT loss to Blue Jackets

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 13, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Michael Hutchinson (31) makes a save as Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Drew O&#39;Connor (10) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena.
Apr 13, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Michael Hutchinson (31) makes a save as Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Drew O'Connor (10) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena.
Image: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Gaudreau scored on a breakaway one minute into overtime Thursday to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, who were playing their season finale

Watch
True All Stars of Terrible | Worst of the Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Rob Riggle, Amin Joseph, Joshua Malina and more share NBA Finals predictions
Tuesday 4:44PM
What made Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt fall in love with soccer?
Tuesday 12:56PM

Andrew Peeke and Emil Benstrom also scored for the Blue Jackets (25-47-9, 59 points), who are 1-3-1 in their past five. They have one remaining game, Friday at home against Buffalo in a makeup game

Advertisement

Columbus goaltender Michael Hutchinson stopped 34 shots.

Kris Letang had a goal and an assist, Jake Guentzel also scored, and Sidney Crosby added two assists for the Penguins (40-31-11, 91 points), who closed their season on a 2-2-1 stretch. They were eliminated from the playoffs a night earlier when the New York Islanders clinched the Eastern Conference's final available wild-card berth with a win over Montreal

Top Image
Tout Image
20% off
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Hit the gym this new year with new earbuds
Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation, longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This is the first time Pittsburgh has not been in the postseason since 2006. The team's 16-year streak of appearing in the playoffs -- a run that included three Stanley Cup wins -- was the longest active string across all major North American pro sport leagues.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 31 saves.

Penguins top-line winger Bryan Rust did not come out for the third period. There was no immediate reason supplied by the team

Advertisement

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead during the only power play of the first period. Letang's shot from the right point went in off Peeke, who was among a handful of players around the crease, at 4:28.

That gave Letang 40 points, making him the fourth active defenseman in the NHL with 10 40-point seasons.

Advertisement

The Blue Jackets tied it 1-1 with the only goal of the second, at 2:12. Hunter McKown won a faceoff and pulled the puck back to Peeke. His blast from the right point sailed past Jarry's glove

Guentzel broke the tie with a power-play goal at 3:53 of the third. Using Peeke as a screen, his shot from the top of the left circle went inside the far post for his team-leading 36th goal.

Advertisement

With 3:25 left in regulation and on a power play, Benstrom tied it 2-2 on a backdoor play off a feed from Mikael Pyythtia.

--Field Level Media