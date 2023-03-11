Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Penguins' Nick Bonino (lacerated kidney) out week-to-week

By
Field Level Media
Mar 9, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) skates up ice with the puck against the New York Islanders during the first period at PPG Paints Arena.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bonino is sidelined week-to-week due to a lacerated kidney, coach Mike Sullivan announced Saturday.

Bonino sustained the injury during the Penguins' 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

"It's hard," Sullivan said. "We were excited for him to be here. He's a great guy and player -- a great voice in the locker room. He will continue to be that for us. The prognosis is encouraging and he's on the mend."

The Penguins re-acquired Bonino at the trade deadline in a three-team deal involving the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens. He also played for Pittsburgh for two seasons from 2015-17.

Bonino, 34, has totaled 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 62 games this season split between the Sharks and Penguins.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh, Bonino has 353 points (158 goals, 195 assists) in 823 career games with the Anaheim Ducks, Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, Sharks and Penguins.

--Field Level Media

