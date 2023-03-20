Penguins put D Marcus Pettersson on long-term IR

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed defenseman Marcus Pettersson on long-term injured reserve as he deals with an unspecified injury.

The move is retroactive to Saturday when he sustained the injury during the second period of a 6-0 loss to the New York Rangers. He had been teamed with Kris Letang on the squad's top pairing.

The Penguins recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on an emergency basis.

Pettersson, 26, has 24 points (one goal, 23 assists) in 67 games this season, his fifth in Pittsburgh.

In 361 career games with the Anaheim Ducks (2017-18) and Penguins, he has 103 points (10 goals, 93 assists).

The Penguins have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons, but have no margin for error if the streak is to continue. Pittsburgh (34-25-10, 78 points) currently is sitting in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, just ahead of the Florida Panthers (35-27-7, 77 points).

The Penguins host the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

