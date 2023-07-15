Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Penguins re-sign D Ty Smith to one-year contract

By
Field Level Media
Jan 13, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ty Smith (24) and center Sidney Crosby (87) talk on the ice against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at PPG Paints Arena.
Image: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed defenseman Ty Smith to a one-year, $775,000 contract on Saturday

Smith, 23, recorded a goal and three assists in nine games with the Penguins in 2022-23

He added 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 39 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the AHL.

Smith has 47 points (eight goals, 39 assists) in 123 NHL games with the New Jersey Devils (2020-22) and Penguins

The Devils drafted him in the first round (17th overall) in 2018 and traded him to the Penguins in June 2022

--Field Level Media