Penguins re-sign D Ty Smith to one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed defenseman Ty Smith to a one-year, $775,000 contract on Saturday
Smith, 23, recorded a goal and three assists in nine games with the Penguins in 2022-23
He added 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 39 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the AHL.
Smith has 47 points (eight goals, 39 assists) in 123 NHL games with the New Jersey Devils (2020-22) and Penguins
The Devils drafted him in the first round (17th overall) in 2018 and traded him to the Penguins in June 2022
--Field Level Media