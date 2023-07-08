Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Penguins sign F Andreas Johnsson to one-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Mar 2, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Andreas Johnsson (18) against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose.
Image: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed free agent forward Andreas Johnsson to a one-year, $800,000 contract

Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas announced the deal on Friday night

Johnsson, 28, split the 2022-23 season with New Jersey and San Jose and tallied three assists in 13 games.

He has 116 points (48 goals, 68 assists) in 259 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Devils and Sharks.

The Maple Leafs drafted the Swedish winger in the seventh round in 2013.

--Field Level Media