Penguins sign F Andreas Johnsson to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed free agent forward Andreas Johnsson to a one-year, $800,000 contract

Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas announced the deal on Friday night

Johnsson, 28, split the 2022-23 season with New Jersey and San Jose and tallied three assists in 13 games.

He has 116 points (48 goals, 68 assists) in 259 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Devils and Sharks.

The Maple Leafs drafted the Swedish winger in the seventh round in 2013.

--Field Level Media