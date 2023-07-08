Penguins sign F Andreas Johnsson to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed free agent forward Andreas Johnsson to a one-year, $800,000 contract
Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Share
Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas announced the deal on Friday night
Advertisement
Johnsson, 28, split the 2022-23 season with New Jersey and San Jose and tallied three assists in 13 games.
He has 116 points (48 goals, 68 assists) in 259 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Devils and Sharks.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Maple Leafs drafted the Swedish winger in the seventh round in 2013.
--Field Level Media