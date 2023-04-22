Pete Alonso belts homer as Mets blank Giants

Pete Alonso continued his home run spree with a two-run shot among four RBIs, Joey Lucchesi celebrated a homecoming with seven shutout innings, and the New York Mets made it seven of eight on their tour of California with a 7-0 victory over the host San Francisco Giants on Friday night

Jeff McNeil had two hits and scored twice for the Mets, who outhit the hosts 13-5 en route to their third win in a row

After a Luis Guillorme single had driven in Mark Canha in the second inning to open the scoring, the Mets began their pull-away with a three-run fifth. McNeil's infield single that led to a Joey Bart throwing error made it 2-0, before Alonso took Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani deep to center field to double the advantage

The homer was Alonso's 10th of the season, half of which have come in the Mets' last nine games

New York busted the game open in the ninth, and again Alonso was in the middle of it. This time he ripped a bases-loaded single to plate a pair, before Daniel Vogelbach completed the scoring with an RBI single.

Lucchesi (1-0), a left-hander who grew up south of Oakland across the San Francisco Bay, limited the Giants to a Wilmer Flores double and three singles over his seven innings. He walked two and struck out nine

He was pitching in the majors for the first time since June of 2021, after which he underwent Tommy John surgery and sat out the 2022 season.

Guillorme, Vogelbach and Brandon Nimmo also collected two hits for the Mets, who began their current 10-game trip with three straight wins in Oakland before taking two of three in Los Angeles against the Dodgers

Brooks Raley and Tommy Hunter each pitched a scoreless inning to complete the Mets' second shutout of the season

DeSclafani (1-1) worked five innings, charged with four runs on seven hits. He walked two and struck out five.

The loss was the Giants' seventh in their last eight games. They were shut out for the third time this year

--Field Level Media