Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
NHL

Peter Laviolette will not return as Capitals coach

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 19, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette looks on in the second period against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena.
Jan 19, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette looks on in the second period against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena.
Image: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals and coach Peter Laviolette mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Friday

Laviolette signed a three-year contract to coach Washington in September 2020. His contract expires at the end of the league year, June 30, so he will not be renewed.

"We are grateful for Peter's leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons," Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. "Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward.

The news comes after the Capitals missed the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2013-14. They previously had an eight-year streak of making the postseason

Laviolette's Capitals teams went 115-78-27 in his three-year stay, including a 35-37-10 mark in 2022-23

In 21 season as an NHL bench boss for the New York Islanders (2001-03), Carolina Hurricanes (2003-09), Philadelphia Flyers (2009-14), Nashville Predators (2014-20) and Capitals, Laviolette has a 752-503-25 mark overall. The 58-year-old American won the Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006 and guided two other teams to a Stanley Cup Finals appearance -- the Flyers in 2010 and the Predators in 2017

--Field Level Media