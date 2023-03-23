Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins carted off field with knee injury

Field Level Media
Mar 20, 2023; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) hits a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark.
Image: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field after sustaining a left knee injury during Thursday's exhibition game against the Detroit Tigers in Clearwater, Fla.

Multiple media outlets reported that the injury appeared to be severe.

Hoskins was injured while attempting to make a play on a ball as he reached the outfield grass just beyond first base in the top of the second inning. He remained on the ground for several minutes while being tended to by trainers and emergency medical personnel.

Hoskins, 30, underwent surgery in the offseason to repair the meniscus in his right knee.

He batted .246 with 30 homers and 79 RBIs in 156 games last season for the Phillies. He also played a major role in Philadelphia's run to the World Series by belting six homers -- including four in the National League Championship Series versus the San Diego Padres.

Hoskins is a career .242 hitter with 148 homers and 405 RBIs in 667 career games with Philadelphia.

--Field Level Media