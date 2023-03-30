Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins has knee surgery, expected out 7-9 months

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins underwent successful surgery on the ACL in his left knee on Thursday, the team announced

The reconstructive surgery was performed in Fort Worth, Texas, on Opening Day across Major League Baseball, including the Phillies' 11-7 loss to the host Rangers in nearby Arlington, Texas

Advertisement

The Phillies said the timeline for Hoskins' recovery is seven to nine months

Hoskins, 30, suffered the injury during a spring training game March 23 while attempting to plant his foot making a play on a ball as he reached the outfield grass just beyond first base. He remained on the ground for several minutes while being tended to by trainers and emergency medical personnel.

Advertisement

Hoskins, who is set to become a free agent after this season, underwent surgery in the offseason to repair the meniscus in his right knee.

He batted .246 with 30 homers and 79 RBIs in 156 games last season for the Phillies. He also played a major role in Philadelphia's run to the World Series by belting six homers -- including four in the National League Championship Series versus the San Diego Padres

Advertisement

Hoskins is a career .242 hitter with 148 homers and 405 RBIs in 667 career games with Philadelphia.

--Field Level Media