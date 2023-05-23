The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Dylan Covey on the active roster Tuesday and optioned right-hander Andrew Bellatti to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

Covey, 31, was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. He was designated for assignment Thursday -- one day after making his Dodgers debut. He allowed two runs on five hits in four innings of relief against the Minnesota Twins.

Covey owns a 6-29 career record with a 6.54 ERA in 72 games (45 starts) with the Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers.

Bellatti, 31, was 1-0 with a 5.68 ERA in 15 relief appearances for the Phillies this season. In four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays (2015), Miami Marlins (2021) and Phillies (2022-23), he is 8-5 with a 3.75 ERA in 94 appearances (one start)

--Field Level Media