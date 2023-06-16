The Philadelphia Phillies recalled outfielder Cristian Pache from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday prior to the team's game against the Oakland Athletics

Pache was on minor league rehab assignment and reinstated from the 10-day injured list after tearing the meniscus in his right knee on April 28 in a 3-1 win at Houston.

Advertisement

Outfielder Dalton Guthrie was optioned to Lehigh Valley on Thursday to make room for Pache on the 26-man roster.

Pache, 24, was acquired from Oakland on March 29 in exchange for right-hander Billy Sullivan. Pache was batting .360 with one home run and four RBIs in 25 at-bats over 18 games when he was hurt apparently on a slip along the base paths.

Advertisement Advertisement

During his rehab assignment with Single-A Jersey Shore and Lehigh Valley, he had three hits -- including a double and homer -- five walks and five RBIs in 30 plate appearances over seven games. He batted .120.

Guthrie, 27, was batting .167 with four hits in 24 at-bats with three walks, seven strikeouts and four runs scored.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media