Phillies’ Bryce Harper (back spasm) exits in fifth inning vs. Nats

Aug 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases after hitting an RBI double during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was lifted from Thursday's home game against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning because of a mid-back spasm

The team said Harper would undergo further evaluation

Harper was 0-for-1 with a walk before leaving the game. Alec Bohm moved from third base to first and Rodolfo Castro entered at third

The Phillies were wrapping a four-game set with the National League East rival Nationals, one day after Philadelphia's Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter against Washington

