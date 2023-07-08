Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Phillies' Bryce Harper leaves game after getting hit by pitch

By
Field Level Media
Jul 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) runs out a double in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Image: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper left Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins after getting hit by a pitch on his surgically repaired right elbow

Harper was hit in the third inning by a 90-mph sinker from lefty Braxton Garrett. Harper stayed in the game and was caught trying to steal third base. He was replaced by a pinch hitter in the fifth.

A seven-time All-Star, Harper is batting .287 this season in 244 plate appearances. He has 13 doubles and 23 RBIs.

--Field Level Media